Do H1B visa applicants have a reason to cheer?

New Delhi: US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has decided to clear the backlog of H1B visa applications. It came after an American political commentator told lawmakers that the operation and implementation of H1B visas have not kept pace with the country’s needs.

In order to expedite clearance of H1B visa applications, the workload will be shifted from Vermont Service Center to the California Center.

The step was also necessary as the applicants who got selected in the H1B visa lottery process that was completed in May have to submit applications to become eligible to work in the United States from October this year.

What former Republican said about H1B visa?

On Wednesday, Mia Love, a former Republican Congresswoman, top political commentator, and national outreach director of Utah University, said, “In 2005, 85,000 visas were available. Today, nearly 20 years later, 85,000 visas are available”.

Testifying before the subcommittee on immigration, citizenship, and border safety which held a hearing on strengthening the workforce, Love said research suggests an expansion of high-skilled immigration will boost economic growth, expand American businesses, and provide more opportunities for the most disadvantaged Americans.

The former Republican Congresswoman stressed that worker shortage is fuelling record-high inflation being experienced by the country today.

Opening more avenues for immigrant workers will help tame inflation and encourage economic growth, Love said.

What is H1B visa? Reason for backlog

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The H-1B visa program is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.

A huge backlog and shortage of staff were the reasons for the delay in H1B visa processing.

With inputs from agencies