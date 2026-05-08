Why is Hania Aamir being compared to Aamir Khan’s ex-wife

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir continues to dominate headlines with both her fashion choices and personal life. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan as well as India, was recently spotted at a Suzuki Motors event where she turned heads in a green farshi shalwar kameez. Keeping her look simple yet elegant, Hania styled her hair in soft natural waves and completed the appearance with rectangular glasses.

However, it was her glasses that quickly became the talk of social media.

While many fans praised her desi look, several netizens began trolling the actress and comparing her to Kiran Rao. One user wrote, “She resembles Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao,” while another commented, “Aamir Khan ki biwi jaisi lagi.” One more Instagram user wrote, “The glasses changed her whole look, she looks like kiran.” “Pakistani Kiran Rao here,” a fourth user commented.

Some social media users even accused Hania of copying Preity Zinta, while a few controversially referred to her as “Pakistani Rakhi Sawant.” Despite the trolling, her latest appearance has undoubtedly become the talk of the town.

Apart from her viral fashion moment, Hania has also been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with singer Asim Azhar. The two recently toured the USA together during Asim’s concert tour, and several photos and videos from their trip surfaced online. Fans were quick to notice that the duo seemingly soft-launched their relationship on Instagram through subtle posts and pictures.

On the professional front, fans are eagerly waiting to see Hania Aamir’s next project. Reports suggest that the actress has signed a new drama serial for Geo Entertainment under director Badar Mehmood, although no official announcement has been made yet.