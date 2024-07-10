Why is Katrina Kaif skipping Ambanis’ wedding, where is she?

Mumbai: The pre-wedding celebrations for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant spanned the first half of the year. The couple’s much-anticipated wedding is set for July 12.

Recently, the Ambanis hosted a grand, star-studded Sangeet ceremony for Anant and Radhika, attended by several top Bollywood actors and couples. However, Katrina Kaif’s absence caught the attention of paparazzi and fans alike. Vicky Kaushal arrived solo and was asked by media, “Where is Bhabi?” To this, Vicky replied that she is out of Bombay, sparking pregnancy rumors.

Now, Katrina Kaif has finally revealed her whereabouts. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared a stunning photo of herself looking radiant. She revealed that she is currently in Munich, Germany, captioning the post, “Good Morning.”

Many fans commented on her post, saying, “We missed you very much. Where were you?”

Katrina has been quite inactive on social media and has been missing from public appearances recently.

On the professional front, she was last seen in “Tiger 3” opposite Salman Khan.