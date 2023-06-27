Why is PM Modi getting inspiration from Pakistani law, asks Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his remarks on the issue of triple talaq and said that the law brought in by the center has increased the exploitation of women on ground.

“Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages,” the Hyderabad MP said.

.@narendramodi made certain comments on Triple Talaq, UCC and Pasmanda Muslims.



It seems Modiji did not understand Obama's advice properly. Will the PM end "Hindu Undivided Family"? Because of HUF, the country is loses ₹3064 crores every year.



On the one hand the PM is… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2023

Owaisi said that the Prime Minister is shedding ‘crocodile tears’ for Pasmanda Muslims and “on the other hand his pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their livelihoods, bulldozing their homes, and lynching them.”

He also stated that the BJP is also opposing reservations for backward Muslims. “His government has stopped scholarships for poor Muslims,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics. “If triple talaq is very important, why did Pakistan repeal it?” he asked.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Modi was addressing BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign.

Party workers are BJP’s biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh has a big role in making the BJP world’s largest party.

“We don’t sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people,” PM Modi said to the BJP workers.

“The BJP has decided that it won’t adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank,” he said.

He also said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.