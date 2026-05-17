Why is PM Modi silent? He should apologise to stduents: Rahul on paper leak

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, May 17, slammed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for “failing” students across age groups amid the NEET-UG paper leak row and CBSE evaluation concerns, and sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “destroying” the future of lakhs of children.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha also attacked Pradhan over the rollout of the CBSE’s three-language policy in schools.

Questioning the “silence” of Prime Minister Modi on these issues, Gandhi asked him why he was not sacking Pradhan despite repeated paper leaks during his tenure.

“First, the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students. Then, CBSE Class 12 students received unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system – many losing their college eligibility.

“Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks, and Class 6 books being handed to 14-year-olds as a ‘transitional’ fix,” he said in a post on X.

First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students.



Then CBSE Class 12 students receiving unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system – many losing their college eligibility.



Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2026

Gandhi alleged that Pradhan has “failed” every single age group of students.

“Three exams. Three age groups. One Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan ji has not failed once. He has failed every single age group of India’s students at once.

“Every announcement plunges children deeper into uncertainty. Every failure goes unpunished. The Education Ministry has become a department of disasters,” Gandhi said.

“Prime Minister Modi ji – can you at least apologise to the lakhs of children whose futures you and your Minister have destroyed?” the former Congress chief asked, using the hashtag ‘#SackPradhan’.

In another post earlier, Gandhi said, “NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. The minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed.”

“NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. The minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed,” he said.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (Undergraduate) held on May 3 amid allegations of irregularities. The re-exam has been scheduled for June 21.

“Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions – answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’? Why aren’t you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?” The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asked, using the hashtag “#SackPradhan”.

‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is a programme in which the prime minister interacts with students, parents and teachers. The initiative aims to reshape the examination experience of students by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education dismissed concerns about On-Screen Marking (OSM) affecting students’ scores in the Class 12 exams, saying it is not new for the CBSE and special attention was given to ensure that the marking remained accurate.

Also, concerns have been raised over the implementation of the CBSE’s three-language policy for Class 9 by a section of educationists and parents who have questioned the timing of the changes and the preparedness of schools, as the academic session is already well underway.

On Saturday, Gandhi demanded that the prime minister should immediately sack Pradhan or take responsibility himself.

He had also alleged that the “BJP-RSS nexus” has destroyed India’s education system and said the hard work of 22 lakh NEET aspirants has gone to waste.

“The whole country knows that two days before NEET, its question paper was being distributed on WhatsApp. Dharmendra Pradhan ji says he has nothing to do with the matter. The (Parliamentary) Committee had made recommendations but he put it in the dustbin on the pretext that opposition people were on the committee and that it was of no use,” Gandhi said in a video statement.

“The truth is that you (government) have damaged the core of India. This is a nexus of the RSS, the BJP and their people that have been installed in universities, vice chancellors and professors, to mint money,” the former Congress president said, adding that all people involved in the alleged paper leak be put in jail.

Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21. He said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year onwards in view of irregularities linked to it.