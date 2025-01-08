Why is Salman Khan unmarried? ‘He tries to convert them..’ says Salim

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been a dominant figure in the industry for decades. While his films always create excitement, his personal life, especially his bachelorhood, is a hot topic of discussion. Despite dating renowned actresses like Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman has never married, leaving fans curious.

Salim Khan Reveals the Reason

In an old interview with Komal Nahta, Salman’s father, Salim Khan, shared insights into why his son hasn’t tied the knot. According to Salim, Salman often gets attracted to the actresses he works with due to their beauty and the time spent together on film sets. However, things take a turn when the relationship becomes serious.

Salim explained that Salman looks for qualities in his partner that remind him of his mother. “After commitment, he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them,” Salim said. He emphasized that this is an unrealistic expectation, especially for modern, career-focused women.

Salim further mentioned that Salman expects his partner to give up her career and focus on household responsibilities, like cooking, taking kids to school, and helping with homework. This clashes with the ambitions of independent women, making long-term relationships difficult.

This interview has recently gone viral, with fans debating Salim’s comments and Salman’s decision to remain single. While some empathize with Salman’s struggles, others believe his expectations are too traditional.

On the professional front, Salman continues to thrive. His next film, Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action-packed film is highly anticipated.