Why Katrina Kaif is avoiding public appearances? Secret revealed

Mumbai: Popular actress Katrina Kaif is one of the A-listers in Bollywood and is often chased by paps. She tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021 and since then she made very few public appearances. Rumours mills suggest that the actress is not hiding from the public because of marriage or any other personal issue but for another reason.

Yes, Katrina is not pregnant but she is focusing on her work right now. She will be next seen in Tiger3 opposite Salman Khan. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif is deliberately keeping a low profile because of Tiger 3. Report suggests that the makers of Tiger 3 want to create a lot of curiosity around the actresses’ character which is why Katrina has voluntarily chosen to stay away from the limelight.

To make fans and the audience more excited about her character in Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif is ditching public appearances. This might be a good strategy to make a film successful but her fans are really curious to know the exact reason.

Hope, she will come with new looks and an exciting character in Bhaijaan’s next film. Tiger3 is slated to release on November, 10. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in the movie.