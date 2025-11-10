Hyderabad: Karan Johar, one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers, has shaped Indian cinema and pop culture for over two decades. The son of legendary producer Yash Johar, he made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which became a blockbuster and a cultural phenomenon. Known for his storytelling, grandeur, and emotional depth, Karan went on to direct and produce several iconic films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Beyond filmmaking, Johar has been instrumental in launching the careers of many Bollywood stars through his production house, Dharma Productions, making him one of the most powerful figures in the industry.

Why Virat Kohli Has Never Been on the Show

Recently, Karan Johar revealed why Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has never appeared on Koffee With Karan. Speaking on tennis legend Sania Mirza’s podcast, Myntra’s Glam Stream, Karan said he decided not to invite cricketers after the 2019 controversy involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Their remarks on the show sparked outrage for being inappropriate, leading to their suspension by the BCCI and the episode’s removal from Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan admitted he felt responsible for the fallout and has since avoided inviting sports personalities to the show. “I have never asked Virat. And now, I am not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik and Rahul,” he said.

The Phenomenon of Koffee With Karan

Apart from his films, Karan Johar is also known for his iconic talk show, Koffee With Karan, which began in 2004. The show quickly became a pop-culture favorite, famous for its glamour, bold questions, and entertaining rapid-fire rounds. Over the years, it has hosted some of India’s biggest celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Fans love the show for its candid conversations, confessions, and moments that often make headlines.