Why look for Shivling in every mosque?” asks Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursaday called for a “path through mutual agreement” on the controversy over the filming of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Hindu and Muslim petitioners are fighting a legal battle over a court-ordered filming of the mosque complex to check whether there are idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, and whether a “Shivling” has been found, as claimed by the Hindu petitioners.

“We had special devotion towards some places and we spoke about them but we shouldn’t bring out a new matter daily. Why should we escalate the dispute? We have devotion towards Gyanvapi and doing something as per that, it’s alright. But why look for a Shivling in every masjid?” said the chief of the RSS, short for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological mentor.

