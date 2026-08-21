Why MEA denied Revanth US visit: Programme must fit purpose

New Delhi: After nixing Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s US visit, the Centre on Friday, August 21, sought to explain the rationale behind the decision.

In a press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, as if softening the blow, said, “… Let me also tell you that clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom.”

On why the CM’s US visit was denied permission, Jaiswal said, “Let me say that the visits of chief ministers, as indeed of other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs (in order) to accord political clearance.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's foreign visit, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "… Let me also tell you that clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom."



On permission denied for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's visit to the United States, MEA… pic.twitter.com/ulC71RmGbF — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

“The programme proposed, in such cases, should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit. In this particular case, that was not so in respect of the United States, and therefore the clearance was denied…”

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Hours ago, the CMO had shared, “The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying…clearance from a political angle is denied,” in a press release.

Sharing why he was keen on the US visit, the CM said, “The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of the Centre, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, and to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy League and top global institutions.”

He is in the UK currently and had planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30. Now, he will return home on August 23.