Telangana CM Revanth denied Centre’s permission to visit US

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO said on Friday, August 21.

Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

“The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying…clearance from a political angle is denied,” a CMO release said.

Responding to the Central decision, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of the

Centre, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy Leagues and top global institutions.”

“I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and the future of the youth,” he said.

While being shocked by the “political denial” for a visit to further TelanganaRising and education, and contribute to Viksit Bharat, CM Revanth Reddy has decided to comply with the Central decision.

CM Reddy has instructed the officials to go ahead with the USA trip and conclude all the MoUs and partnership agreements.

“We will make Hyderabad a global knowledge hub. The creation of Universities from Osmania to HCU to JNTU et al made Hyderabad a hub for the best Human Resources. A single school, Hyderabad Public School, has shown how we can lead the world, producing some of the greatest tech leaders. The start of IIT, ISB, IIIT, and Nalsar helped Hyderabad attract top corporations and their GCCs. Now, we will make Hyderabad the home for the world’s greatest education and skills institutions to power our 21st century journey,” he said.

Chief Minister Revanth will continue, as per the scheduled program, his visits to and interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, the London Business School, University of London, among others.

He will also be meeting with top sports institutions and skilling leadership in the United Kingdom, and try to formalise partnerships with Telangana.

“My resolve and endeavour to make Hyderabad one of the top global cities, where any common Indian can get education and a certificate from Harvard and Oxford, or an MIT and LBS or LSE, is because while most leaders have wanted to send their children abroad, I want to bring the world’s best to India,” he added.

Reddy will return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston in the US, it said.