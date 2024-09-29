Why Nabeel Afridi could win Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 wraps up its first month, things are getting tense among the contestants. This week, six contestants are nominated for elimination, and there were rumors of a double elimination.

Initially, it was expected that both Prithviraj and Aditya Om would be evicted alongside Soniya Akula. However, the double eviction plan was reportedly canceled, so only one contestant may leave the house.

But despite all the drama, one contestant is grabbing everyone’s attention—Nabeel Afridi.

Nabeel Afridi: The Surprise Star

When Nabeel Afridi entered the Bigg Boss house, not many expected him to do so well. But in just a few weeks, he has won over the audience with his smart gameplay and calm nature. Unlike some of the more famous contestants, Nabeel, a YouTuber from Warangal, started as an underdog. Yet, his strategic moves and easygoing personality have quickly made him a favorite among viewers.

Nabeel, known for his popular YouTube channel Warangal Diaries, with 16.2 lakh subscribers and over 600K followers on Instagram, is now a household name, thanks to his time in the Bigg Boss house.

Nabeel Can Win the Title?

One of the main reasons Nabeel has a strong chance of winning Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is because of his perfect gameplay. While others have formed groups and alliances, Nabeel has stayed independent, focusing on his own game. His ability to stay calm and focused, even during tough situations, sets him apart from the rest.

Nabeel’s calmness and smart approach have helped him perform well in both physical and mental tasks. He gives 100 percent effort in every task, and the audience has noticed this dedication. Many fans believe that Nabeel could win because he plays fairly and with a clear mind, without getting involved in unnecessary drama.

Nabeel Afridi has what it takes to win Bigg Boss Telugu 8. His strategic thinking, calm personality, and growing support from the audience make him a top contender for the title. If he keeps playing the way he has, Nabeel could very well walk away as the winner of the season.