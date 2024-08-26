Why no riots in Indonesia despite religious diversity: Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj has highlighted religious diversity and inter-religious peace in Indonesia, contrasting it with the divisive politics of right-wing Hindu nationalist groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India.

Lashing out at the RSS and Bhartiya Janta party (BJP), the acclaimed actor in a recent statement questioned why there are no reports of riots in Indonesia despite its religious diversity.

In the statement that has triggered outrage among Hindutva sympathizers on social media, the actor said, “Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country with 90 percent Muslims and barely 2 percent Hindus. Despite the vast religious disparities, there are an impressive 11,000 Hindu temples in the country. However, I haven’t heard of any riots there as there is no RSS.”

Justifying his statement, he further stated that this figure demonstrates the religious tolerance and coexistence that prevails in Indonesia.

While flagging concern about minority rights in India, he further alleged that the divisive politics and incitement of violence by these Hindu nationalist groups are the root causes of disharmony and riots in the country.

In an interview with The Wire in 2023, the actor stated, “They (BJP) want to censor the youngsters from thinking — they want to create hate. I don’t want a problem with people selling themselves to hate, but please don’t sell my country”.

Prakash Raj has faced frequent accusations of being “anti-Hindu and anti-national” from his critics, primarily due to his outspoken criticism of Hindutva organizations and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).