Why not in India: Opposition questions Bhagwat’s comments in NYC

Hyderabad: Mohan Bhagwat’s speech in New York City has triggered a row, with Opposition parties calling him hypocritical, while others questioned why such remarks were made in the US and not in India.

Bhagwat on Saturday, August 29, during the ‘One World, One Humanity’ faith leaders conference, said, “If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not be a Hindu.”

Also Read Hindu who wants no Muslims in Bharat is no Hindu: Bhagwat in US

Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who has been vocally against the “unregistered” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said Bhagwat’s statements in the US were “quite a transformation in language when the audience changes.”

“The RSS will seemingly go to any lengths to mobilise funds from the Indian diaspora for its Vichar Parivar that sows communal seeds in the society,” Kharge wrote on X.

He asked everyone to understand Bhagwat’s statements and the role of RSS in diaspora mobilisation. “Behind the language of ‘Universal Oneness’ lies a question that deserves scrutiny: Why does the language of Hindu Rashtra at home become the language of inclusivity and interfaith harmony abroad?” Kharge said.

For 100 years, this unregistered organisation has propagated and continues to propagate, the idea of a Hindu Rashtra in India.



Yet, in America, @DrMohanBhagwat says:



“If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you call yourself… pic.twitter.com/8kmJWL1Wi6 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 30, 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said his statements made in New York should be made in India instead, adding that in Hindu dharm this is called dhonk (hypocrisy).

“Mohan Bhagwat should make such a statement in India rather than in America,” he said.

“Bharat me aaakar dusri baat karoge aur, New York me jab aapke khilaf andolan hota hai toh dusri baat karenge, Hindu dharm me usko dhonk kehte hai (You speak another thing in India, yet speak quite differently when there is a protest against you in New York. In Hinduism, this is called hypocrisy),” Raut said.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on the RSS chief's remark says, "Mohan Bhagwat should make such a statement in India rather than in America."



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/qou13My76z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2026

Mohan Bhagwat should say these statements to his Chief Ministers who engage in communal politics, said Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“He should tell this to leaders like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. He should tell Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath, and Suvendu Adhikari, who often make headlines with statements that spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims,” the AAP leader said.

However, if Mohan Bhagwat has truly had a change of heart, we welcome it, Bhardwaj said.

VIDEO | Delhi: AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement, says, "Mohan Bhagwat ji should tell this to his Chief Ministers. He should tell this to leaders like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. He should tell Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath… pic.twitter.com/BI7CGWSgHz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2026

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday, August 25, amid protests and a US religious freedom group calling on the US government to revoke his visa.

Several protesters rallied outside Madison Square Garden with slogans like “The RSS has got to go” ahead of Bhagwat’s event, where he was set to address nearly 5,000 people

A protester with a loudspeaker was heard saying, “Mohan Bhagwat is not bringing unity to New York. He represents a century-old Hindu fascist project that has deep roots here in the imperialist core in the US diaspora.”

The New York event was part of the RSS centenary-year global outreach programme, which also includes Canada and the UK.