Why Rahul Gandhi’s LS membership not restored, asks Stalin

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th August 2023 7:51 am IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin

Chennai: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asked why the BJP regime at the Centre has not restored the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On his tweeter handle, Stalin said: “Why hasn’t Thiru @RahulGandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother #RahulGandhi’s presence in Parliament?

Meanwhile, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy in a tweet said: “Parliament has got its rules and regulations.@RahulGandhi was a member who violated it’s rules. He is not supreme. Democracy is supreme. His presence makes no difference as the world knows he speaks and then winks.”

