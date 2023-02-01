Why Sania Mirza under fire for endorsing QNet?

Indian Tennis star Sania Miza came under fire for endorsing QNet, a marketing firm after the investors lost their investments in the company.

So far, many cases have been filed by investors in Telangana. Some of the cases are picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per media reports, investors have invested in the company seeing its high returns. However, the company has allegedly not paid the returns for the past two months.

Protest outside Sania Mirza’s house in Hyderabad

Recently, investors protested outside Sania Mirza’s house located in Jubilee Hills.

During the protest, the protestors displayed flexis showing Sania Mirza along with QNet promotors.

After the videos and photos of the protest went viral on social media, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation MD V.C. Sajjanar shared his suggestion on Twitter.

I humbly request all celebrities to refrain from supporting/promoting QNET & all such Multi-Level Marketing companies which destroys the fiscal system of the country & well knitted social fabric of the society. Very unfortunate that this happened in #Hyderabad today. @MirzaSania pic.twitter.com/o8T2Odb8DG — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) January 29, 2023

Asking celebrities to stay away from such investments, he wrote, “I humbly request all celebrities to refrain from supporting/promoting QNET & all such Multi-Level Marketing companies which destroys the fiscal system of the country & well knitted social fabric of the society. Very unfortunate that this happened in #Hyderabad today”.