Why Shah Rukh Khan personally apologises to junior artists on film sets

Mumbai: In an industry filled with fame, power, and long-standing hierarchies, Shah Rukh Khan continues to shine for a reason that has nothing to do with box office numbers. His humility, especially on film sets, sets him apart. Behind the superstar image is a man who never forgets the people working quietly around him.

Zeeshan Ayyub’s Honest Observation

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and Zero, recently shared meaningful moments from his experience. Speaking on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra’s channel, Zeeshan said he judges people by how they treat those who do physical work for less money. By that standard, Shah Rukh Khan always stands out.

He said “Many stars will come and drop you at the gate, but for me, the real test is how someone treats people who do physical labour for less money.”

Respect in the Smallest Moments

Zeeshan recalled that when shoots run longer than planned, Shah Rukh Khan personally apologises to junior artists and crew members. Instead of ordering them, he politely asks if they are comfortable extending the shoot. Sometimes, he even uses a microphone to address them respectfully. On busy sets, such gestures are rare, yet he makes them routine.

Gratitude That Leaves a Mark

From greeting spot boys and technicians to stopping mid-conversation to thank a doorman, Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to show basic courtesy. For many crew members, a simple greeting from him becomes a memory they cherish forever.

Zeeshan believes this behaviour comes from values learned early in life, not from stardom. Shah Rukh Khan sees delays or inconvenience as his responsibility and feels accountable to everyone involved.