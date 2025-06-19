Why Surbhi Jyoti ‘cried like a baby’ after watching Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Mumbai: Television actress Surbhi Jyoti was left deeply moved after watching Aamir Khan’s “Sitaare Zameen Par.”

The ‘Qubool Hai’ actress shared her emotional response on social media, describing the film as a heartwarming experience that made her laugh, cry, and reflect. She praised the cast, crew, and writing, and encouraged everyone to watch the film with their loved ones. Taking to Instagram, Surbhi posted her photos with the film’s writer, Divy Nidhi Sharma and expressed her admiration for him. The actress said she was deeply moved by the storytelling and described the film as pure “sorcery with words.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, the ‘Naagin’ actress called the film a rollercoaster of laughter, tears, and heartfelt moments. Sharing images post watching the film, Jyoti wrote, “Can’t express how happy I am. How proud I am. @divynidhisharma you are amazing The sorcery that you do with words has made me so overwhelmed. Kya film hai yaar. Dil khush ho gaya. Bravo to all the cast and crew of the film. Specially the “Sitaare” Please go and watch this film with your loved ones. You’ll laugh like there’s no tomorrow, you’ll cry like a baby and you’ll come back home with a heart full of love and compassion. #sitaarezameenpar.”

“Sitaare Zameen Par,” directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, serves as a follow-up to Aamir Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. The sports comedy-drama features Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles.

“Sitaare Zameen Par” is the official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions.” The story revolves around a basketball coach who, after being suspended, is assigned community service—coaching a team of athletes with disabilities as they gear up for a major tournament. The film is slated for release on June 20, 2025.