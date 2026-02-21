Why the Internet can’t stop crying over baby monkey Punch’s story

Hyderabad: Punch, a baby Japanese macaque, became a global sensation after his story went viral. Born in July 2025 at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth. Left alone, Punch felt scared and sad. But zookeepers at the zoo stepped in to help. They gave him a special orangutan plush toy, which Punch quickly grew to love. He would carry it with him everywhere for comfort.

Punch’s Tough Start

When Punch was introduced to the other monkeys at the zoo, he didn’t fit in. The other macaques ignored him or bullied him. Punch tried to make friends, but it wasn’t easy. Feeling lonely and sad, he turned to his plush orangutan, which became his source of comfort. He would hug it when he felt scared or alone. Videos of Punch holding his plush toy went viral, and people from around the world started to feel for him.

A Heartwarming Change

Finally, in February 2026, things started to change for Punch. He was finally accepted by the other monkeys. In a touching video, an adult monkey named Onsing embraced Punch, showing him kindness. The adult monkey even groomed Punch, which is a way monkeys build friendships and trust. Fans around the world were overjoyed to see Punch finding his place in the troop, and many shared their happiness online.

IKEA’s Special Gift

As Punch’s story became more famous, even Ikea joined in to help. The company donated several orangutan plush toys to the zoo so Punch would always have a friend. Fans started calling the plush toy “Oran-Mama,” and it became a symbol of Punch’s journey toward happiness. IKEA’s kindness made people smile and showed that even big companies cared about Punch.

The World Loves Punch

Punch’s story touched hearts everywhere. People all over the world shared their support on social media with the hashtag #HangInTherePunch. Punch’s journey from loneliness to love reminded everyone of the importance of compassion and friendship. His story isn’t just about a baby monkey and a toy; it’s about how kindness can change lives.