Hyderabad: The buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna refuses to slow down, and this time, it’s about what fans are not seeing. A viral Reddit post has set tongues wagging, claiming that the much-loved on-screen pair reuniting after Dear Comrade (2019) are being strategically kept apart in public.

The couple, who got married in a grand fairytale wedding in Febraury this year, is currently working on Ranabali, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, and expectations are already high.

Ever since they got married, fans have also noticed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have rarely been spotted together in casual public settings. The two haven’t been seen making joint appearances at airports or during informal outings, with most of their sightings limited to occasions linked to family events only.

According to the circulating blind, the makers have reportedly advised both stars to limit their joint appearances. The reason? Their visibility together during their wedding phase was said to be quite high, with frequent sightings and strong media attention. Now, the team is believed to be taking a different route, one that builds curiosity through distance.

By reducing their public outings as a pair, the makers aim to bring back a sense of exclusivity. The idea is to make audiences miss seeing them together so that when they finally appear side by side during promotions, it feels fresh, exciting, and worth the wait.

The strategy reportedly includes attending events separately and avoiding frequent joint travel appearances. While they may still be spotted together occasionally, the overall plan is to keep things controlled and minimal.

Such calculated promotion tactics are not new to cinema. In fact, holding back popular pairings often works in favour of a film, creating anticipation and stronger audience engagement.

With reports suggesting a September 11, 2026 release and possible updates around Vijay’s birthday in May, the film is already building quiet momentum.

Whether the Reddit blind is accurate or just clever speculation, it has certainly done its job keeping fans intrigued, curious, and watching every move.