Why Virat missed test matches with England, de Villiers reveals

Hyderabad: As Indian cricket fans were left wondering about Virat Kohli’s sudden withdrawal from the first two Tests against England. The mystery surrounding his absence has now been unraveled, courtesy of AB de Villiers, the former South African captain and close friend of Kohli.

As per de Villiers, the “personal reasons” cited by Kohli for missing the crucial Tests are tied to his family. Specifically, Kohli is reportedly spending quality time with his wife, the renowned actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting their second child.

During a Q and A session on his YouTube channel, de Villiers shared, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well.”

To provide further context, de Villiers read a text from Kohli, shedding light on the cricketer’s priorities. “Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love. So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well’.”

Confirming the speculation, de Villiers stated, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that.”

This revelation dispels the uncertainty surrounding Kohli’s sudden departure and provides cricket enthusiasts with a personal glimpse into the life of the cricketing icon. It also emphasizes the importance of family and personal priorities in the lives of athletes, showcasing a more human side to these sporting legends.

It remains to be seen when Virat Kohli will rejoin the squad, but for now, cricket aficionados have gained a deeper understanding of the personal choices that shape the lives of their cricketing heroes.