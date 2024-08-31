Widespread rains lash Telangana, CS asks to take precautions

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Telangana on Saturday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links between villages at some places.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who held a teleconference with district Collectors, directed them to take precautions to avoid any loss of life and property as the Meteorological department warned of heavy rains for two days across the state.

Rivulets were in spate in Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Khammam and other districts following the rains and this has led to disruption of road links between villages.

The Chief Secretary directed that control rooms be opened in every district Collector’s office as well as in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and state Secretariat, an official release said.

She instructed that an officer should be specially appointed to supervise the overflowing streams.

She said the district Collectors can take the decision to declare a holiday for schools in view of the rains.

She also said an advance plan for evacuating people from flood-affected areas and setting up relief camps should be prepared.

Besides taking appropriate measures to prevent contamination of tanks, chlorination should be taken up to prevent the spread of diseases, the Chief Secretary said.

Noting that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, she said these teams can be deployed if required.

In its weather warning, the Met Centre here said very heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and other districts on Sunday. It issued a red warning for this forecast.

It also said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagital, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal and other districts on Sunday.