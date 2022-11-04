Widow of slain Kashmiri Pandit to get Jammu and Kashmir govt job: Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the widow of the Kashmiri Pandit killed by the terrorists in J&K’s Shopian district last month will get a government job.

Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists outside his home in Chaudharigund village of Shopian on October 15.

“Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences. Administration to provide a permanent Govt job to his wife and every possible help to the family,” the Lt Governor said in a tweet.