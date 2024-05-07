Wife axes 48-year-old man to death in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man, who was in inebriated condition, was axed to death by his wife on Monday, May 6, in Bijinapalli mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

The victim has been identified as Nakka Nagayya, who returned home under the influence of alcohol and engaged in a fight with his wife. Enraged by this, the accused took an axe lying next to her and attacked the victim. Upon learning about the incident, the villagers dialed 108 and rushed him to the hospital.

The victim died of the injuries en route to the hospital. The police have taken the accused in custody and registered a case; the investigation is ongoing.