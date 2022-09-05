Wikipedia summoned after cricketer Arshdeep gets called a Khalistani

It is to be noted that Singh put down a catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali during the 18th over of their Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday.

The Union ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday summoned Wikipedia India’s executives after the website linked Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s entry page with a Khalistani organisation.

The probe is likely to be headed by IT secretary. The Wikipedia executives may be questioned regarding the lapses and the measures in place to avoid such issues. The ministry is likely to issue a show cause notice to the Wikipedia executives, reported Economic times.

Following the error, Pakistan went on to win the match in the final over. After the match, Singh drew sharp criticism from Twitter users across India. The bowler has been abused and labeled a Khalistan sympathiser.

