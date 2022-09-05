Wikipedia summoned after cricketer Arshdeep gets called a Khalistani

The Union ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday summoned Wikipedia India’s executives after the website linked Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s entry page with a Khalistani organisation.

The probe is likely to be headed by IT secretary. The Wikipedia executives may be questioned regarding the lapses and the measures in place to avoid such issues. The ministry is likely to issue a show cause notice to the Wikipedia executives, reported Economic times.

Also Read TN to roll out Delhi model school plan, Kejriwal to launch scheme

Wikipedia page of Indian Player Arshdeep Singh has been edited & deliberately Khalistan is added.



Who is behind this editing & targeting Arshdeep Singh?



Someone from Pakistan.



Here are the IP details of editor. pic.twitter.com/CErervW3Q2 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022

It is to be noted that Singh put down a catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali during the 18th over of their Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday.

Following the error, Pakistan went on to win the match in the final over. After the match, Singh drew sharp criticism from Twitter users across India. The bowler has been abused and labeled a Khalistan sympathiser.