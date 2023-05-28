Will AI destroy job market? Here’s what ChatGPT boss Sam Altman says

The CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman, who is on a world tour to meet heads of governments about AI regulation, reiterated on Friday that AI wouldn’t destroy job markets. Altman, who was speaking at the business incubator Station F in Paris, was answering the questions from local entrepreneurs.

ChatGPT, a star product of OpenAI, which came into the spotlight late last year has been raising debates surrounding the future of jobs.

“This idea that AI is going to progress to a point where humans don’t have any work to do or don’t have any purpose has never resonated with me,” Altman, was quoted by AFP.

Altman, who is making waves in the tech world due to the success of OpenAI, has received a warm welcome from leaders everywhere from Lagos to London.

Speaking about the media industries, where various outlets are already using AI to generate stories, Altman said that ChatGPT should be like giving 100 assistants to help them research and come up with ideas instead.

OpenAI, established in 2015 by investors including Twitter owner Elon Musk, who later left the firm, aims to develop and direct artificial intelligence in ways that benefit humanity as a whole.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who claims he came up with the name OpenAI, has been bashing the company in the last few months and has raised concerns about OpenAI shifting to a closed-source for-profit model like Google.

During his global tour, Altman is expected to visit India in June this year and might meet some top government officials.