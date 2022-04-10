Will be kicked out of India if you don’t chant Ram’s name: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Hindutva slogans calling for the establishment of Hindu supremacy along with calls of violence were raised here at a Ram Navami rally headed by BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh on Sunday. The rally commenced at the Rani Avanti Bhawan in Gangabowdi at 2 pm in the city.

Slogans like “Har minar pe lagaenge Hindu ka jhanda” (Every pillar will have a Hindu flag), as well as “talwar uthega” (swords will be raised), was witnessed.

The Yuva Kshatriya Nav Yuvak Jagrut Samithi, a right-wing organisation was one of the groups responsible for conducting the rally, along with the saffron party.

The rally witnessed over 3000 people at the time of writing this article. More people are likely to have joined the crowd as the rally progressed.

Further, Hindutva DJ Kartik performed with Raja Singh at the forefront saw explicit calls for the establishment of a Hindu state as well as veiled threats against minorities in the country.

Hindutva pop: The music played at the rally

The lines for one of the songs to which Raja Singh dances goes, “Kashi aur Mathura main bhi jhanda ab lehrana hain.” (Flags will have to be raised at Kashi and Mathura as well.) The song goes on to say, “Hindu virodhiyon ko ab khoon ke aasu rulana hain.” (Enemies of Hinduism will be made to cry tears of blood.)

Making it clear that the lyrics are not just a celebration of Hinduism, the song calls for the removal of minorities in the country. The lyrics, “Jo Ram ka naam na le usko, Bharat se bhagana hain.” (Those who don’t chant Lord Ram’s name, need to be run out of India.)

The rally bares proof of the fact that the Hindutva brigade has made nationalism synonymous with Hindu religious fervour.

City police commissioner CV Anand was responsible for ensuring that multiple drones along with police officials were deployed to keep track of the procession.