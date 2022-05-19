Will behead Muslims who pray in Gyanvapi mosque: Bajrang Dal worker

A Bajrang Dal worker has threatened to kill Muslims who offer prayers at the Gyanvapi masjid. In a video that has been circulating on the internet for two days, a right-wing person named Pandit Ravi Sonkar, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on his official Facebook page issued a call for violence.

“It is sad that these people (Muslims) have used our shiv-ling to clean their dirty hands and legs for years. We will behead those heads,” Ravi Sonkar is seen threatening in the video.

The video, initially uploaded on Facebook, has been doing the rounds of Twitter for two days. Police are yet to take action against Ravi Sonkar.

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20 and asked the Varanasi court not to take any further action.

Gyanvapi Masjid Row:

The Gyanvapi Mosque, which adjoined the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, was built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669 after allegedly demolishing a Hindu temple.

On May 7, a group of Delhi women moved to the Varanasi court for permission to worship at Shringar Gauri temple adjacent to the mosque in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi complex.

Court-appointed officials and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi on May 6 in connection with a plea seeking access to a Hindu temple behind it. The video survey report was completed on May 17. Some Hindu petitioners claimed that a “shiv-ling” resembling structure was found at the wazukhana in the mosque. It was outright rejected by the Muslim petitioners who said that it was a fountain and not a “shiv-ling“

The place was sealed to avoid a law and order situation. On May 17, the Supreme Court directed the Varanasi court that the area where the “shiv-ling” was found should be protected without affecting the Muslims coming to offer prayers.