Will BJP announce early elections in Gujarat, asks Kejriwal

New Delhi: Will BJP announce fresh elections in Gujarat after dissolving the Gujarat Assembly next week, asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday as the BJP leadership from the state met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

With Gujarat set to go to the polls later this year, the top BJP leadership from the state on Saturday held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi.

Taking a swipe at the meeting, Kejriwal asked if the BJP will dissolve the Gujarat Assembly next week and announce elections in the state.

“Is the BJP going to announce fresh elections in Gujarat after dissolving the Gujarat Assembly next week? Are they so scared of AAP,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state minister Rajendra Trivedi, and principal secretary K. Kailashnathan were present at the meeting with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

After sweeping the polls in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to contest all seats in the Gujarat elections.

Kejriwal is set to leave for Gujarat for a two-day visit on Sunday.