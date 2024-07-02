Will bring in new act against drug menace: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy flagged-off new vehicles of the Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB) at the Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad on July 2, Tuesday. Revanth Reddy said that the government will discuss the issue of drug use and bring a new act in the Assembly.

Revanth Reddy also said that the state government has allocated adequate funds and recruited required more officials in the Police department to curb the “drug menace”.

Also Read Naidu proposes meeting with Revanth Reddy to discuss post-bifurcation issues

“Drug menace is ruining the families and also the system. Telangana is known for movements. Unfortunate that drug abuse is rampant in the state. Drug addicts are committing crimes under the influence of Ganja( Cannabis). Narcotic drugs are the main reason for increasing violence against children,” said Revanth Reddy while flagging-off the Anti-Narcotic Bureau’s new vehicles.

Revanth Reddy said that the government will award promotions to officials who work hard to end the “drug menace”. He appealed to the media to focus more on problems being faced in the society rather than “political controversies”. “Media has the responsibility to disseminate information regarding the good programs which are being taken up by the government,” he stated.

The Telangana chief minister also extended his gratitude to Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi, who is a partner in the awareness programmes against drug abuse. Revanth Reddy stated that the film industry has the social responsibility of “safeguarding” the society.