Will Congress induct Feroz Khan into Telangana Cabinet?

Hyderabad: Though the Congress candidate from Nampally failed to win the seat, it is likely that he will be inducted into the Telangana cabinet.

Speculations were triggered after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President G. Niranjan, also the Chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee, today said that the party should include Feroz Khan in the state cabinet.

Highlighting the rationale behind his suggestion, he emphasized that the Congress needs to focus on Hyderabad and Secunderabad, where the party failed to secure a single seat.

Notably, no Congress candidate emerged victorious in the Assembly seats in Hyderabad.

Niranjan further expressed that since no Congress minority candidate succeeded in the elections, Feroz Khan, known for his fighting spirit, should be inducted into the state cabinet to strengthen the party’s standing in the minority community.

In the 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district, AIMIM and BRS secured seven seats each, while BJP bagged one seat.

Feroz Khan lost Nampally seat by 2037 votes

Feroz Khan who left no stone unturned to win the Nampally seat lost the election to Mohammed Majid Hussain of AIMIM. He lost the seat by a margin of 2037 votes.

In the election results, Majid Hussain secured 62,185 votes, while 60,148 votes were cast in favor of Mohammed Feroz Khan.

The question remains whether the Congress which is set to form the government in Telangana will give a place to Feroz Khan in the state cabinet.