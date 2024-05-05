Will convince CM to provide special package to Hyderabad Old City: Sameer Waliullah

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate for Congress, Mohammad Sameer Waliullah, said on Saturday, May 4, that he would convince the Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, to declare a special package of Rs 5,000 crore for the advancement of the Old City.

To address the long-standing issues being confronted by the city’s people, he carried out a bike rally in the constituency on Saturday and disclosed a comprehensive strategy.

Also Read Areas concentrated with Urban Heat Islands in Hyderabad

“I will work towards tackling the unemployment problem, reducing education dropouts, and solving civic amenity issues. This part of the city has been subjected to systematic neglect, and only a ruling party like Congress can change it,” the Congress candidate for Hyderabad said.

He further said that the special package would not only address unemployment but also increase the number of educational institutions, give a boost to local authorities, and attract new businesses and investments in the Old City.