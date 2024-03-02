Will defeat BJP in Hyderabad: Owaisi on AIMIM’s 66th formation day

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) celebrated its 66th formation day here on Saturday, March 2 at its headquarters in Darussalam.

Extending warm greetings, its AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the party flag at its party headquarters among cheers from its party members.

Soon after, Owaisi addressed his party personnel in a special speech.

He took a jibe at the government over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, asserting that the Muslim community should also be given the benefits of family tax rebate.

“I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, why is the Hindu undivided family tax rebate given to just a single community, why not to Muslims?” he asked.

“You have given Rs 3,000 crore in undivided tax rebate, give it to us as well. You want to impose your religious practices on us,” he remarked.

On UCC

“How can the Uniform Civil Code be implemented in Uttarakhand? It can’t,” the AIMIM chief said, adding, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) must be seen along with the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

On February 7, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, making it the first state in the country to implement the UCC. The bill sought to impose uniform rules on marriage, divorce, inheritances, and live-in relationships for all communities except the Scheduled Tribes.

AIMIM will defeat BJP in Hyderabad: Owaisi

He further asserted that his AIMIM would defeat the BJP in Hyderabad.

Owaisi also spoke about PM Modi’s idea of “Viksit Bharat.”

He said that in Uttar Pradesh, 50 lakh youth have applied for 50,000 posts.

“In another state, 3,000 youth who did PhD applied for the job of a peon. What has Prime Minister Modi done? He will say ‘ache din‘ have come. We have done ‘Viksit Bharat’. We have made India proud in the whole world. I would like to tell Narendra Modi that you have not created employed but made the youth unemployed,” he stated.

The Hyderabad MP also remarked that thousands of Indian youth are ready to work in Israel where tensions are high.

“Israel tells Narendra Modi that give us youth from India. Modi ji, what ‘Viksit Bharat’ is this?,” he said.

Referring to media reports that Indian youth, who have been sent to Russia by recruiting agents with a promise to get jobs in the Russian army, are forced to fight war with Ukraine, he asked why the youth go to Russia if the BJP-led government at the Centre has created jobs.

“If you have given jobs, why would our Mohd Sufiyan of Narayanpet (Telangana)… go to Russia? Why our son of Gujarat, who died in war, would go to Russia? Unemployment is a big problem,” he said.

“By defaming Muslims, a false message can be given to the youth but the dreams of the latter are not fulfilled,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)