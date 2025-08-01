Will establish Phule Knowledge Centre in Hyderabad: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that efforts will be made to establish a Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Knowledge Centre in Hyderabad.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to increasing BC reservations and introducing a BC Sub-Plan with enhanced allocations in the state budget. This initiative aligns with the Congress party’s BC Declaration, which was made in Kamareddy prior to the Assembly elections.

The deputy chief minister’s remarks were made during a meeting with a delegation of BC welfare organisations, led by Jajula Srinivas Goud, national president of the BC Welfare Association. The delegation, which included Ganesh Chari, Srinivas, Vikram, Shyam, Manimanjari, Chandrashekhar, Venkateshwarlu, Naresh, and Lingam, met Vikramarka at his residence.

They submitted a representation outlining several key demands for the welfare of the Backwards Classes.

Demands putforth by BC organisations

The primary demands put forth by the BC organisations included an annual allocation of Rs 20,000 crores for BC welfare in the budget, in accordance with the Kamareddy Declaration. They also called for the implementation of a statutory Sub-Plan, the swift clearance of pending tuition fee arrears for BC students, and the establishment of a world-class knowledge centre named after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Additionally, the delegation requested an increase in overseas education scholarships and the fulfilment of the promise of reservations for BCs in government contracts.

Vikramarka assures delegation

In response to these demands, Vikramarka assured the delegation of the government’s “sincere dedication” to the welfare of Backwards Classes.

He highlighted the government’s recent action of enacting legislation to provide 42 percent reservations in local body elections and confirmed that fund allocations for BC welfare are being increased.

Furthermore, he stated that the pending tuition fee arrears for BC students would be cleared in a phased manner.