Will exit poll fray if KCR proves farmers get 24-hr power: Revanth

The TPCC chief dares KCR to furnish proof that he provided a 24x7 power supply to the agriculture sector

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 15th November 2023 3:19 pm IST
Revanth vows nomination withdrawl; dares KCR to prove 24 hr power supply
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, November 15, has vowed to withdraw his nominations for contesting in the ensuing Assembly elections if the BRS supremo proved his 24-hour power supply claim.

Daring KCR to furnish proof that he provided a 24×7 power supply to the agriculture sector, Revanth promised to withdraw his nomination papers from Kodangal and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies by 3pm today.

“If KCR can prove that he provided 24×7 power supply with log books in Kamareddy, I will withdraw my nomination papers,” he said.

Revanth is contesting against KCR in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. He was addressing the Congress workers at a meeting on Wednesday.

Even before the election campaign began, the TPCC president had been accusing the BRS government of having failed to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the farmers.

He is often seen targetting the opposition BRS while the ruling party in Telangana has focused their speeches mainly on development and schemes. On the other hand, he assured a 24×7 power supply to the farming sector if Congress comes to power in Telangana.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30, and the counting of votes is due on December 3.

