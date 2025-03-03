‘Will fast until I die:’ Arun Mashettey on Ramzan 2025 plans

On Sunday, Arun took to Instagram to wish his fans Ramzan Mubarak in a heartfelt video featuring his wife and daughter, Jury

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2025 2:45 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17's Arun Mashettey confirms shifting to Mumbai
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey (Pinkvilla YouTube)

Hyderabad: Ramzan is here, and people across the world, including celebrities, are embracing the holy month with devotion. Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Mashettey, who hails from Hyderabad, is also observing Ramzan with great enthusiasm alongside his wife, Mashettey Malak.

On Sunday, Arun took to Instagram to wish his fans Ramzan Mubarak in a heartfelt video featuring his wife and daughter, Jury. While Arun greeted everyone in Hyderabadi style, his wife extended her wishes in Arabic, making the moment even more special.

In the video, Arun also revealed that this is his fifth consecutive year of fasting during Ramzan. He shared, “Upar waala sabke namaazein qubool kare, roze qubool kare. Yeh mera paanchva saal hai back to back roze rakhrun tha mein. Inshallah, mare dum tak rakhunga. Aap sabhi ko Ramadan Kareem.”

His video is now going viral, with fans praising him for respecting all religions and embracing the spirit of fasting.

Last year, during Ramzan 2024, Arun had shared his thoughts on fasting, saying, “I believe fasting purifies our body, and once in a while, we should give our bodies a break. While fasting, I empathize with the plight of the poor and needy who struggle without food.”

Notably, in 2024, Arun had observed fasts in solidarity with Palestine and even hosted a grand Iftar party in Hyderabad. His commitment to the essence of Ramzan continues to win hearts on social media!

