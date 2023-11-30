Will form govt in 3 of 5 states, claims BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, citing the exit poll predictions, claimed that it would form the government in at least three of the five states.

Assembly elections were recently held in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Taking to ‘X’, Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s information and technology department, said: “All exit polls are predicting a sweep for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Dead heat in Chattisgarh, with a narrow gap between the two principal parties. It could well be 3-0, in favour of the BJP, in the Hindi heartland, on December 3.

One must be cautious on Telangana… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 30, 2023

“One must be cautious about Telangana though, in view of the limited time to conduct a meaningful survey, since the state polled just today. Mizoram is also headed away from the Congress,” he added.