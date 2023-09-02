‘Will get married secretly,’ reveals Vijay Deverakonda

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status and marriage have become hot topic of discussions among both fans and the media, dominating current conversations in Tollywood.

While Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours continue to circulate, neither of them has officially confirmed the status of their relationship. Vijay, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Kushi, has been frequently sharing his thoughts on marriage and his future in numerous interviews.

His latest statement on his ‘wedding’ is now causing a viral sensation among VD fans.

Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

In recent live session with TV 9, Vijay Deverakonda interacted with his fans and answered several questions about his career, movies and personal life. One common question that was asked by many was, “When is VD getting married?”

In a reply to this question, Vijay Deverakonda’s shared some candid thoughts revealing that he plans to have a very secret and intimate wedding. He further emphasized that he won’t disclose the date of his marriage to anyone.

“I will do it when that moment comes. I will not tell anyone. Because I think it’s a moment between me and my loved ones. I want to keep it very small. I dont want to tell anyone but I know that world will find out,” says Vijay.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was most recently seen in Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie is currently running in theatres. Vijay is likely to announce his next movie soon. He also has a project with newbie Sreeleela.