Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Will hand over case to CBI if police fail, says Mamata

Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th August 2024 2:53 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the CBI if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.

“If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low,” Banerjee told reporters here after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

