Will hold BJP flag again: Raja Singh hints at rejoining party

He clarifies he would not be attending the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:40 pm IST
Celebrating Indian culture with a man in traditional red attire and turban, wearing sunglasses, against a.
Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, on Sunday, May 10, indicated that he is likely to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but at an appropriate time.

Raja Singh, who had resigned from the BJP party in June last year over the leadership issues, said, “I will hold the party flag at the time when four or five leaders who are causing losses realise their mistake and start working for the victory of the BJP in Telangana.”

The Goshamahal MLA is sceptical of a few top Telangana leaders and has vocally attacked them on several instances, holding them responsible for the party’s poor performance in Telangana.

Subhan Bakery

He made a video to clarify that he would not be attending the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:40 pm IST

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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