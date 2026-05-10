Will hold BJP flag again: Raja Singh hints at rejoining party

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, on Sunday, May 10, indicated that he is likely to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but at an appropriate time.

Raja Singh, who had resigned from the BJP party in June last year over the leadership issues, said, “I will hold the party flag at the time when four or five leaders who are causing losses realise their mistake and start working for the victory of the BJP in Telangana.”

The Goshamahal MLA is sceptical of a few top Telangana leaders and has vocally attacked them on several instances, holding them responsible for the party’s poor performance in Telangana.

He made a video to clarify that he would not be attending the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday.