Will Hyderabad witness triangular contest in Lok Sabha polls?

Hyderabad: In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Hyderabad is likely to witness a triangular contest. The election may see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding a Muslim woman candidate, and the INDIA bloc giving a ticket to a Muslim candidate against the sitting Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

After looking at the results of the recent Telangana Assembly elections, the BJP is aiming to make an impact in the Lok Sabha polls, especially in Hyderabad. The state BJP president, Kishan Reddy, is seen determined to give a tough fight for the Hyderabad seat.

BJP may field Syeda Shahzadi against Asaduddin Owaisi

Sources suggest that the BJP is thoughtful of giving a ticket to Syeda Shahzadi, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. They are also considering someone associated with the Ram temple movement to appeal to different voter groups.

Also Read Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM organises job fairs in Hyderabad

As the BJP finalizes its candidates for the parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, the party is strategizing to attract diverse voters. Including Syeda Shahzadi is seen as an attempt to get votes from Muslim women, broadening the party’s appeal.

With the possibility of a united opposition alliance (INDIA) against Owaisi, the Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad might turn into an exciting three-way battle.

If the BJP fields a Muslim candidate, it will add an interesting twist to the competition for the Hyderabad constituency. The final decision on candidates will soon go to the BJP’s national leadership for approval.