Will join CJP protest if education minister stays: Wangchuk

New Delhi: Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday, June 3, said he would join the June 6 protest in Delhi to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan if the minister does not step down by June 5.

Wangchuk cited broader concerns over the state of education and the implementation of reforms in the country as reasons behind his decision.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-driven social media movement which has called for the protest at Jantar Mantar, welcomed Wangchuk’s announcement.

“Sonam Wangchuk joins the Cockroach Movement! Thank you, sir, for joining the movement. It is a great honour for all of us cockroaches! Looking forward to meeting you on June 6. Jai Hind,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said on X.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Wangchuk said he had spoken with Dipke and sought assurance that the movement reflected the voice of Indian youth and was not influenced by “foreign forces”.

“After speaking with him, I genuinely felt that they do not have any wrong intentions; they are highly patriotic. In fact, they are making a sacrifice to improve the country,” Wangchuk said.

IF NOT US, WHO?

IF NOT NOW, WHEN !

I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong… Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India.… pic.twitter.com/A6XswLSs12 — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) June 2, 2026

He said that while many supporters of the protest were mobilising over issues such as alleged NEET paper leaks and concerns surrounding CUET and CBSE examinations, his own support stemmed from larger concerns about the education system.

“For the last four decades, I have been striving and fighting (to make improvements) in the field of education,” Wangchuk said, referring to his work in government schools in remote areas.

He said policies such as the National Education Policy and the vision of a Developed India by 2047 carried good intent but questioned their implementation on the ground.

“For intention, I would give the government a 10 out of 10. But how much implementation or action takes place on the ground will decide how much progress is being made,” he said.

Also Read Cockroach Janta Party founder to return to India on Jun 6

Referring to rural schools and early childhood education, Wangchuk argued that the condition of children studying in village schools today would determine whether the vision of a developed India becomes reality.

Calling the alleged irregularities in examinations a serious issue involving the future of lakhs of students, he said the larger question was what reforms would follow.

Urging accountability, Wangchuk said that in a “self-respecting democracy,” education ministers should resign when such failures occur.

“I hope this will happen in the next few days: either a change or a resignation. If this does not happen even by June 5, I too will be compelled to join you all on June 6, to make this request in Delhi,” he said.

The June 6 mobilisation was announced earlier by Dipke, who said he was returning to India to launch a peaceful protest demanding Pradhan’s resignation over alleged lapses in examinations and education governance.