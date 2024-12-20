Will Keerthy Suresh quit film industry? Rumors fly after marriage

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh, one of Tamil and Telugu cinema’s brightest stars, recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Antony in a beautiful ceremony in Goa on December 12. Their 15-year relationship makes their love story even more special, and fans were thrilled to see her begin this new chapter.

Keerthy made her debut in Tamil cinema with “Idhu Enna Maayam” and quickly became popular with hits like “Rajini Murugan” and “Sarkar.” Her performance in the Telugu movie “Mahanati,” based on the life of actress Savitri, won her the National Film Award for Best Actress and cemented her place as a leading actress.

Will She Quit Acting?

Now that she’s married, fans are wondering if Keerthy will leave acting. She has two upcoming movies, “Revolver Rita” and “Kannivedi,” both ready for release. However, she hasn’t signed any new projects recently, sparking rumors of her retirement. Many actresses take breaks or step away after marriage, but Keerthy hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

Keerthy is also entering Bollywood with her first Hindi movie, “Baby John,” starring Varun Dhawan. The movie, produced by Atlee, will release on December 25. This could open new doors for her career.