Mahesh Babu has been staying away from the public and social media, he is preparing quietly for his role and learning new skills for the movie

Will Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 release on RRR's big day?
Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is working on a huge film with director SS Rajamouli. The movie doesn’t have an official title yet, but fans are already very excited. It is being called SSMB29 for now.

Big Team, Big Expectations

After the global success of RRR, Rajamouli is now making a jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is playing the lead actress, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the villain. MM Keeravani is giving the music, and Vijayendra Prasad is writing the story. The movie is being made with a massive budget of Rs. 1,000 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever.

Release Date Rumours

There are strong rumours that SSMB29 will release on March 25, 2027. This is the same date Rajamouli’s film RRR was released in 2022. March 25th is followed by a long weekend with holidays like Good Friday, Ugadi, and Ram Navami, which makes it a perfect time for release.

Mahesh’s Silent Preparation

Mahesh Babu has been staying away from the public and social media. He is preparing quietly for his role and learning new skills for the movie. Even though the shoot has started, the team has not shared any official updates yet.

Though the release date is not confirmed yet, fans are very happy with the news. Some believe the team might share a big update on May 31, which is Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna’s birth anniversary. 

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th April 2025 4:54 pm IST

