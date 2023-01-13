Will make India proud: Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Arjuna Awardee and IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship winner Nikhat Zareen has said she will make the country and State proud in future competitions as well. Country Club Chairman Y. Rajiv Reddy felicitated Nikhat Zareen along with Hyderabad Senior Cricket Women’s Team Vice-Captain Pranavi Chandra on their recent outstanding achievements. Nikhat Zareen and Pranavi Chandra were given honorary membership of the Country Club by Rajeev Reddy for both of them in a programme held at the Country Club, Begumpet.

Addressing the Media, Country Club Group Chairman Y Rajeev Reddy said “Sports play an important role in maintaining the health is incomparable, especially now more after post covid. With the introduction of multiple sporting leagues in Country there has been an upsurge of people who have shown interest in other Indian sports.” Sports have always been an integral part of the Country Club DNA since its inception. Country Club has undertaken various activities in the past 3 decades for the promotion and upliftment of sports programs & sports athletes across PAN India.

Nikhat Zareen said she is paying special attention to the World Championship to be held in Delhi in March. This time the goal is to win a gold medal. She also said honors not only increase the responsibilities, but also remind the responsibility.

On the occasion Rajeev Reddy presented an honorary membership of Country Club to them. Indian former first-class cricketer Vankina Chamundeswaranath, Indian former first-class cricketer, was also present.