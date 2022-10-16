Will Musk make Vaibhav Balghare next Twitter celebrity from India?

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, who made Pune-based student Pranay Pathole a Twitter celebrity, is now looking to make more Indian followers famous among his over 108 million fans on the micro-blogging platform he aims to buy, and another Pune-based student Vaibhav Balghare has caught his attention.

Musk recently responded to Balghare, a 22-year-old computer engineering student, who is into coding and cloud computing.

A student of Suman Ramesh Tulsiani Technical Campus — Faculty of Engineering, Balghare told IANS that he never thought Musk would reply to him.

“That was a sweet moment for me,” said Balghare, who aspires to become a cloud engineer in the future.

Everything changed for Balghare when he, with a Twitter handle @NASAEarthMars, asked Musk how he caught “that employee who leaked the confidential data of Tesla and sold it to the news outlet?” in 2008.

Responding to the tweet, Musk said: “That is quite an interesting story. We sent what appeared to be identical emails to all, but each was actually coded with either one or two spaces between sentences, forming a binary signature that identified the leaker.”

A Twitter user reacted: “U did not take any legal action?”

“Too busy trying to survive at the time,” Musk replied.

Another follower asked Musk what finally happened to those employees.

“They were invited to further their career elsewhere,” Musk replied.

To date, Balghare tweet received 614 likes and 31 retweets.

“I have been a fan of Elon Musk for a long time. If I get a chance to meet him, I will surely be there,” Balghare said.