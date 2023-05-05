Will never allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata

Banerjee advised people to exercise voting rights and ensure that their names appear on the voters' list

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th May 2023 9:07 am IST
Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday maintained that she would “never allow” implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

“No one has to worry about citizenship. That (NRC) won’t happen here (in West Bengal). I am the guarantor,” Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here.

The CM had earlier, too, asserted that she would not allow NRC in her state.

Banerjee also advised people to exercise voting rights and ensure that their names appear on the voters’ list.

“You all must make sure to vote I would also advise people to update their Aadhaar card on time and in every 10 years,” she added.

