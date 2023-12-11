‘Will not hesitate to take action against ex-ministers,’ says Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Investigations continue on Monday, December 11, over the complaint of theft of files in the offices of several former ministers after the BRS party lost power.

District commissioner of police (DCP, Central) D Srinivas said that police have recorded the statement of the director of animal husbandry department. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Kalyan has been accused of missing files in the office.

“We will question the director along with Kalyan and record the statement. We have also registered a case against missing furniture in the offices of former minister Srinivas Goud. Also, we have registered a case against the cupboard missing in the office of former education minister Sabita Indra Reddy. We will take action if they are involved,” the senior police officer said.

Three cases have been registered at Nampally, Saifabad and Abid Road police stations after the staff of former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud and P Sabitha Indra Reddy were allegedly stealing and transporting files and furniture from the offices following the change in power to the Congress party.