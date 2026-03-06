Will not let you grow too much, US tells India to its face

The US has drawn a clear line on how far it is willing to go in accommodating India’s rise, even as both countries push to finalise a trade deal.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, March 5, said the US would not extend to India the kind of economic advantages it gave China two decades ago. He was referring to advantages that the US acknowledges allowed Beijing to emerge as a formidable rival.

“We are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, ‘You will be able to develop all these markets.’ Then the next thing we know, you are beating us in many commercial things. We are going to make sure that whatever we do is fair to our people,” Landau said, even as he underlined the US’ desire to unlock India’s “limitless potential.”

The remarks come at a sensitive moment in trade negotiations between the two countries. The US last month reduced tariffs on Indian goods, cutting the base reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and scrapping an additional 25 per cent penalty linked to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

Condemnation flows

Landau’s comments drew immediate condemnation, with several people slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “selling” India to the US in the trade deal with America.

‘Posting the video of the Deputy Secretary of State on her X account, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “US Dy Secy of State Christopher Landau said this on Indian Soil. Compromised PM’s surrender”

Another X user said, “India is not a country that needs anyone’s permission to grow or develop. We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, building our future through our own talent, hard work, innovation, and determination… For a foreign representative to openly suggest that India’s growth should be limited so that another country can remain ahead is not just arrogant, it is insulting to the spirit of an independent nation.”

“Our ‘ally’ telling us why it can’t be an ‘ally,” journalist Rahul Shivshankar said.