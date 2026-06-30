Will not remain silent if someone insults my mother: Actor Akhil

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Akhil Raj, on Tuesday, June 30, responded to the viral altercation video between him and a delivery executive over a wrong order, alleging the latter behaved rudely with his mother.

The previous day, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing the actor in a heated argument with a delivery boy.

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Now, Akhil alleges that the delivery boy, whom he identifies as Ramesh Akhil, delivered at his residence instead of the neighbouring apartment.

“Instead of delivering at 201, Chellam Residency, he delivered at 201, Aruna Residency, where I stay with my family. This happened even after it was clearly mentioned on the address: Opposite to Aruna Residency,” Akhil says in a selfie video.

He said his father received the parcel, thinking someone from the family ordered online. “The delivery boy handed the parcel to my father and left. He did not cross-check if it was the right recipient. My mother, unaware of the mistake, opened the parcel,” Akhil said.

“When we realised no one at home had placed the order, we kept it aside. Around 20 minutes later, the delivery boy returned and asked for the parcel. I asked him, ‘Brother, did you check the address?’ He admitted that he had not checked it and had simply delivered it,” Akhil said.

The actor alleged his mother apologised to the delivery executive for opening the parcel, but the latter behaved rudely.

“He replied, ‘If something comes for free, will you just open it and take it?’ Anyone would get angry if someone spoke to their mother like that. I warned him to speak properly, and it led to an argument between us,” Akhil says in the selfie video, claiming the person was drunk.

The actor further reasons why he would deliberately pick a fight. “What would I gain by insulting him? The problem was the way he spoke,” he said.

The altercation video went massively viral, evoking strong opinions. Akhil said he was being judged without hearing his side of the story.

“People are posting negative comments and abusing me and my parents without knowing what actually happened. If someone spoke negatively about your family, would you stay silent? Everyone says the delivery boy is innocent, but his behaviour was not appropriate either,” he says.

The actor stated he has filed a complaint against the delivery boy. “If I am found to be at fault, I will apologise. But I will not remain silent if someone insults my mother,” he said.